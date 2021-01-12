Doug Pederson Has Pretty Mild Reaction To Being Fired By Eagles

Had you asked football fans and media members alike about Doug Pederson’s NFL future in February 2018, most likely would have projected him to be the Eagles’ head coach for the foreseeable future.

Well, a whole lot can change in a few years.

Philadelphia on Monday fired Pederson after a five-year stint as the franchise’s head coach. Pederson’s final season at the helm was a frustrating one, highlighted by a messy quarterback situation and a polarizing coaching decision in the finale.

Plenty of concern still surrounds the Eagles moving forward. Perhaps that’s why Pederson apparently isn’t down in the dumps about losing his job.

Doug Pederson just told me “no worries I’m at peace with it “ — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) January 11, 2021

Pederson probably also is at peace given his future prospects. It remains to be seen how long he’ll be without an NFL gig, but Pederson surely won’t have to worry about opportunities. Having a Super Bowl title as a head coach under your belt goes quite a long way in the NFL.

The Eagles very well could have believed the franchise was in need of a fresh start following the season that was. Pederson’s firing probably shouldn’t be viewed as an indictment on his abilities as a coach.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images