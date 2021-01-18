Drew Brees, Tom Brady Embrace On Field After NFC Divisional Round Game

For nearly two decades, Drew Brees and Tom Brady have been considered the best of the best under center in the NFL.

And no matter how many times they’ve battled it out on the gridiron, the pair of star quarterbacks clearly maintain a mutual respect for one another.

Brees, who reportedly is considering retirement now that the Saints’ season is over, spent a few moments soaking things in on the field with his family at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated New Orleans from the playoffs in the Divisional Round on Sunday.

Before departing, however, Brees spotted embracing Brady by the 10-yard line.

Check it out, via NFL Network’s James Palmer:

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

How awesome.

