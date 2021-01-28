Dwyane Wade Has Interesting Response To Candace Parker News

The tea is being spilled.

Candace Parker reportedly is leaving the Los Angeles Sparks after 13 seasons to join the Chicago Sky. And Dwyane Wade has a thing or two to say about it.

The former NBA star took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the reported deal. And his comments are raising some eyebrows.

“What when they don’t appreciate your worth looks like,” Wade wrote. “I’m happy for my friend and teammate that she’s going back HOME!!! but @LASparks no that’s your legacy.”

Parker and Wade are pretty close, so clearly, he must know something we don’t.

Parker officially can sign with the Sky on Monday.

