Ex-Patriot Drew Bledsoe Shows Support For Josh Allen, Bills

Sorry, Patriots fans: Drew Bledsoe is a big fan of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The former NFL quarterback, who played three seasons in Buffalo after spending the first nine seasons of his career in New England, saw Josh Allen on Sunday break his single-season passing yards record for a Bills quarterback. Bledsoe on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate Allen while also throwing his support behind Buffalo as it prepares for the NFL Playoffs.

Take a look:

Huge congrats to @JoshAllenQB on one of many records he will inevitably hold for the @BuffaloBills !! Cheering for the Bills and all their loyal fans out there! pic.twitter.com/BB9eCIA75x — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) January 5, 2021

Any Patriots fan angered over Bledsoe supporting one of New England’s top rivals probably should check themselves. Bledsoe was a solid player while in Buffalo, a city that embraced him after his complicated exit from the Patriots.

As for whether Allen and the Bills have a decent shot of making noise in the postseason, we believe they should be considered one of the favorites. Bolstered by high-end talent, great coaching (especially on offense) and a quarterback capable of keeping pace with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills are a worthy No. 2 seed. Of course, they only will go as far as Allen will take them, and he has yet to prove himself capable of handling the pressures of the NFL Playoffs.

Buffalo will begin its postseason run Saturday when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images