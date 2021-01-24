Ex-Patriot Fires Shot At Bill Belichick After Tom Brady’s Hot Start Vs. Packers

It seems former New England Patriots safety James Ihedigbo is firmly on Team Tom Brady.

Ihedigbo, who played for New England in 2011, tweeted this about Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after Brady tossed a touchdown in his first drive of the NFC Championship Game.

“Belichick had us fooled this whole time,” Ihedigbo said on Twitter.

Belichick and Brady went to nine Super Bowls, winning six, together as head coach and quarterback of the Patriots from 2001 to 2019. Belichick’s Patriots went 7-9 with Cam Newton at quarterback in 2020 while Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing the Green Bay Packers in the conference championship game.

Ihedigbo had a first-person look at how the Patriots operate in 2011, one of those nine years New England made (but ultimately lost) the Super Bowl, but it might be best to wait for a larger sample size before drawing any conclusions about Belichick’s caliber as a head coach without Brady under center.

