Ex-Patriot Malcolm Butler Reacts To Tom Brady Reaching Super Bowl LV

Malcolm Butler was among the many in awe of Tom Brady on Sunday night.

Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Green Bay Packers to advance to his 10th Super Bowl. The 43-year-old quarterback, in his first season away from the New England Patriots, has a chance to secure his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Butler, a Super Bowl hero with the Patriots, took to Twitter to react to Brady’s latest accomplishment.

Take a look:

The man switched teams and still going to the super bowl 🐐 — Malcolm CB Butler (@Mac_BZ) January 24, 2021

Butler might or might not harbor ill will toward Bill Belichick and the Patriots, but he clearly remains a big fan of Brady.

