Ex-Patriots Exec Explains Why Eagles Passing On Josh McDaniels Was Wrong

The Philadelphia Eagles hiring Nick Sirianni as their head coach was a bit of a surprising move.

And in the eyes of longtime NFL executive Mike Lombardi, it was the wrong call.

Originally, the Eagles’ coaching search was thought to be down to Duce Staley and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But they ended up giving the job to the Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator, leaving McDaniels to head back to Foxboro.

It’s for a simple reason that Lombardi thinks Philly chose wrong.

“I think it’s the Eagles’ mistake,” Lombardi said Friday on WEEI, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “I mean, they hired a guy who has never called plays. The guy never called plays and they are making him — the Eagles are truly like a nostalgic tour band. They want to go and hire somebody who has reached that 17th season and they can’t get Frank Reich, so they will take a coach who has been with Frank Reich. I mean, I think this is going to be a hard event.”

It’s obviously a plus for the Patriots that they don’t have to go and find a new OC, especially with all the player decisions that have to be made.

As for the Eagles, time will tell if they made the right call.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images