Ex-Patriots Exec Thinks New England Will Be In Mix For Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford needs a new team.

The New England Patriots need a new quarterback.

At the very least, there is a potential fit.

Stafford and the Detroit Lions reportedly are parting ways this offseason. But since the quarterback still is under contract, the plan is for the Lions to trade him to his next destination.

The 32-year-old carries a hefty price tag, but the Patriots are awash with cap space and sure to be busy this offseason. From a pure economics standpoint, the Patriots have far less ducks to get in a row in order to swing a trade for Stafford.

And it’s for that reason former Patriots and NFL executive Mike Lombardi believe New England will be in the mix for Stafford.

“When these quarterback conversations come up, you have to look at cap room, and the Washington Football Team is in there, as well,” Lombardi said Friday on WEEI. “When you look at cap room, the Colts have the second most cap room going into the offseason, the Patriots have fourth. Washington have five. So those three teams, they are trying to improve those quarterback positioning. So not by insider knowledge, just by the fact that they have the cap room (they seem like suitors). … The cap room will lead you to the answer.”

Thus far there have been no concrete rumors linking the two sides, whereas the Colts and Los Angeles Rams have been more directly linked to Stafford.

These things change quickly though, and Lombardi believes a deal could be in place between the Lions and wherever Stafford goes by the end of next week.

