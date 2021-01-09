Ex-Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett Has Very Specific Role In Colts’ Offense

Former New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett lost his starting job with the Colts to Philip Rivers this season, but the QB has maintained a unique role in Indianapolis’ offense.

The Colts use Brissett as a short-yardage weapon. Brissett entered Saturday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills for one snap in the second quarter to attempt a QB sneak near the goal line. Brissett was stopped short one play before Rivers came back into the game to hand off to running back Jonathan Taylor for the score.

Brissett was just 2-of-8 for 17 yards as a passer this season. He carried the ball 17 times for 19 yards with three touchdowns and nine first downs, however.

Nine of Brissett’s 17 carries came with 1 yard to go. He also had six kneel-downs on the season.

Brissett, who went 7-8 last season as the Colts’ starter, will be a free agent this offseason. The Patriots could look to their 2016 third-round pick as a veteran bridge option while also selecting a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

