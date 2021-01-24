Ex-Tom Brady Teammate Baffled By Packers’ Field Goal Vs. Bucs

Confused by the Green Bay Packers’ controversial field-goal decision late in the NFC Championship Game? So was Ben Watson.

Watson, a longtime former teammate of Tom Brady with the New England Patriots, couldn’t believe the Packers settled for three points down eight late in their matchup against Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Field Goal?…” the retired tight end wrote, “against Tom Brady? 2 minutes left?”

Field Goal?…against Tom Brady? 2 minutes left? pic.twitter.com/s9hOuwgY0m — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 24, 2021

After three consecutive incompletions from Tampa Bay’s 8-yard line, Packers coach Matt LaFleur sent his field-goal unit out rather than trying for a potential game-tying touchdown. Mason Crosby’s 26-yard kick cut Green Bay’s deficit to 31-26 with just over two minutes remaining.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also made a questionable decision one play earlier, opting to force a pass to a double-covered Davante Adams on third-and-goal rather than take off and run.

Lot of green grass for Rodgers on that third-down incompletion. pic.twitter.com/ja58HqCbH0 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 24, 2021

But Rodgers’ choice was merely debatable. LaFleur’s was borderline incomprehensible — and costly.

The Bucs received the ensuing kickoff and ran out the clock, punching their ticket to Super Bowl LV. It’s the 10th Super Bowl appearance for Brady, who’s seeking his seventh championship and his first outside of New England.

