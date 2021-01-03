Falcons Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff berth in Week 16, but the Atlanta Falcons still can impact where they fall in the standings.

The two teams meet for the 2020 regular season finale at Raymond James Stadium. If the Falcons can pull out a win, they will prevent Tom Brady and Co. from moving up in the conference.

A Bucs win or Los Angeles Rams loss to the Arizona Cardinals would lock up the No. 5 spot and a game against the to-be-determined NFC East champion.

It won’t be easy for Atlanta to play spoiler, though, as Bruce Arians revealed he won’t be resting his starters.

Here’s how to watch Falcons versus Bucs:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images