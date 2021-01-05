Fantasy Football 2020 Reaction: Michael Thomas Loses; Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry Win Big

The 2020 fantasy football season has reached its conclusion, and there were both plenty of highs and plenty of lows.

Perhaps running back Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook earned you a big payday at season’s end. Then again, maybe drafting receiver Michael Thomas or running back Christian McCaffrey in the first round halted your early-season expectations and caused you to miss out on the playoffs.

After keeping a close eye on the fantasy football fallout throughout the season, we figured it’d only make sense to close the campaign out in similar fashion.

So, with that said, let’s dissect winners, losers and surprises from the entire 2020 fantasy football season:

Winners

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans running back

The Titans running back led the league in rushing yards for a second consecutive season, but this time eclipsed the 2,000-yard threshold with 2,027 yards on 378 carries with a career-high 17 touchdowns. Henry tallied more than 2,100 yards from scrimmage and scored 450 fantasy points in half-point PPR leagues.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings running back

Cook was second in the league in rushing yards, nearly 500 behind Henry but 400 in front of Jonathan Taylor, who finished third. Cook recorded 1,557 rushing yards in 16 games while adding 361 receiving yards on 44 receptions. The two-time Pro Bowler finished with 17 touchdowns (16 rushing) and tallied 418 points in half-point PPR leagues.

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers wide receiver

Adams compiled 18 receiving touchdowns in 17 games, finishing the season with 300-plus fantasy points in half-point PPR leagues. While Adams ranked in the top-5 for receiving yards, he was behind leader Stefon Diggs. But the Packers wideout and his touchdown rate made him arguably the best fantasy receiver in 2020.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end

Kelce was second in the league in receiving yards (behind only Diggs), recording more yards (1,416) and touchdowns (11) than any tight end in the NFL. His 260 fantasy points in half-point PPR leagues were the most of any tight end, and gave owners a steady force in the starting lineup.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers quarterback

Rodgers threw more touchdowns than any other quarterback this season (48), greatly benefitting his fantasy numbers as he was just seventh in passing yards with 4,300. The Packers signal-caller, arguably the NFL MVP, scored more fantasy points (627) than Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

Losers

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints receiver

Fantasy managers who spent their first-round pick on the Saints receiver were left looking for answers all season long. Thomas did not catch a single touchdown pass this season. Battling injuries and being sidelined for a team-related punishment, Thomas played in just seven games and recorded a career-low 40 receptions for 438 yards. He scored 64 fantasy points on the campaign.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

The Cowboys quarterback was putting together an insane fantasy season before his season-ending injury five games into the year. Prescott had eclipsed 450 yards passing in three straight games and was the early leader as the league’s top passer. He had nine touchdowns in four games before his unfortunate injury caused fantasy owners to hit the waiver wire.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles running back

Sanders was probably a second- or third-round pick in most fantasy leagues prior to the season starting, maybe even looked at as a RB1. The second-year running back underachieved immensely finished with just 210 fantasy points in half-point PPR leagues. Sanders recorded 867 rushing yards with just six touchdowns, all while not catching a receiving TD.

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers running back

Potentially the No. 1 overall pick in your 2020 draft, McCaffrey was another who had his season decimated by injuries. The 2019 All-Pro, who tallied about 2,400 yards of offense last season, played in just three games. He finished with less than 400 yards of offense and six touchdowns for just 101 fantasy points.

Surprises

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings receiver

The Vikings wideout set league records for most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era. And that was someone who may have not even been rostered on draft night in 10-team leagues. Jefferson finished with 230 fantasy points in half-point PPR leagues, registering 88 receptions and 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns.

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars running back

The undrafted rookie eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in his first NFL campaign, which ranked fifth in the league. Robinson also contributed 344 receiving yards while finishing the season with 10 touchdowns (seven rushing). Robinson finished with 300-plus points in half-point PPR leagues.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback

The Chargers signal-caller may have started the season on the waiver wire, but upon taking over for Tyrod Taylor, Herbet quickly depicted himself as a franchise QB. The No. 6 overall pick finished the season with 555 fantasy points behind 36 touchdowns (31 passing) and 4,300 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Watters/USA TODAY Sports Images