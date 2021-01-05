Five Browns Test Positive For COVID-19 Before Playoff Game

The Browns experienced some painful irony Tuesday.

Cleveland on Sunday clinched its first playoff berth since 2002, ending what was the NFL’s longest postseason appearance drought. But less than a week ahead of its matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland learned it would not be at full strength Wild Card weekend.

Five members of the Browns, including first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, drew positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday, per a statement from the team.

We were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19.



Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Mhh9Zt1e4d — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2021

One of the players who tested positive reportedly is left guard Joel Bitonio, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Bitonio, a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons, hasn’t missed a game for Cleveland since 2016. Pelissero reports wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was the other player who tested positive.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh reportedly still are set to square off Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. The lack of postponement seemingly is due to NFL medical experts’ ruling on the Browns’ positive tests.

The NFL's medical experts believe last week's #Browns COVID cases were all from community spread, not a facility outbreak. Genomic sequencing showed three different strains of virus, I'm told. No positive tests Sunday or Monday. But now, 5 positives today and facility is closed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2021

The Browns-Steelers contest will be the second meeting in as many weeks between the two AFC North rivals. They also went toe-to-toe at FirstEnergy Stadium on Jan. 3, with Cleveland earning a two-point victory.

Sunday’s matchup is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

