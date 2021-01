The Boston Bruins kept rolling, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-1, at TD Garden on Thursday night.

But the main focus was A.J. Quetta.

The team rallied around the high school hockey player — who suffered a devastating injury — before, during and after the game.

NESN’s Courtney Cox has more details in the Ford Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.

