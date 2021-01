Is it too early to say that the Bruins offense is a problem?

The Boston Bruins lost a tough one to the Islanders on Wednesday. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the game’s lone goal with four minutes to play in the third period to win it for the Islanders. NESN’s Michaela Vernava takes you through the game with the Ford Final Five Facts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images