Franchise Record Gunner Olszewski Is In Line To Set Might Surprise Patriots Fans

This season was an abject disappointment for a number of New England Patriots.

Not Gunner Olszewski.

The second-year wideout, who came to the Patriots last season undrafted out of Bemidji State, grabbed hold of New England’s punt returner role. After an injury-shortened rookie campaign, he was a pretty steady return man in Year 2.

So much so, that he’s in line to break a franchise record set by none other than Julian Edelman.

According to CHNI Sports Boston’s Mac Cerullo, Olszewski entered Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets averaging 18.2 yards per punt return.

The current franchise record for a single season is 15.5 yards per return, set by Edelman in 2012. Provided Olszewski’s numbers don’t dip too much against the Jets, he should be able to hold on to the record.

The 24-year-old entered the game with 17 punt returns for 310 yards and a touchdown. His shot at the franchise record was facilitated by his punt return for a touchdown, which went for 70 yards in the Patriots’ Week 13 thumping of the Los Angeles Chargers.

