Francisco Lindor Trade: Indians, Mets Complete MLB Offseason Blockbuster

UPDATE (1:05 p.m. ET): The New York Mets and Cleveland Indians have announced a blockbuster trade involving shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The Mets acquired Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Indians in exchange for infielders Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, pitching prospect Josh Wolf and outfield prospect Isaiah Greene.

Lindor, 27, has one year remaining on his contract, so it’ll be interesting to see whether the Mets sign him to an extension, much like the Los Angeles Dodgers did last offseason after acquiring star outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox.

Lindor, a four-time All-Star, is coming off an underwhelming 2020 season with the Tribe, but he’s otherwise been one of Major League Baseball’s best players, offensively and defensively, since entering the league in 2015.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report Thursday that the teams were “deep into talks” regarding Lindor, who has spent his entire six-year Major League Baseball career with Cleveland and is one year away from free agency.

Passan since has reported the trade “is going to happen,” a sentiment seemingly shared by other MLB insiders, including Jon Heyman, who tweeted that a deal has been been agreed to.

The Mets reportedly will land pitcher Carlos Carrasco in addition to Lindor. The Indians, meanwhile, will acquire Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene.

Full deal, per @AnthonyDiComo:#Mets get: Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco#Indians get: Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez, Mets' Nos. 9 & 10 prospects Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene



This is the biggest move of the MLB offseason thus far, as Lindor is a four-time All-Star with two Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Gloves on his resume.

