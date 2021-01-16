Future Patriots? Rams-Packers Playoff Game Could Feature Potential Additions

On-field fit is only part of the equation when the New England Patriots are scouting potential additions.

How a player will acclimate to the Patriots’ culture is also essential. That’s why Patriots head coach Bill Belichick allows coaches and executives who have worked closely with a player so heavily influence New England’s pro and college scouting.

Saturday’s divisional-round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers features players familiar to two men Belichick could seek recommendations from his offseason in former Patriots quarterbacks coach, and how Arizona head coach, Jedd Fisch and current scouting consultant Eliot Wolf.

Fisch was on the Rams’ staff in 2018 and 2019. Wolf was an executive with the Packers from 2004 to 2017 before leaving for the Cleveland Browns from 2018 to 2019.

Here are some potential free agents at positions of need who could interest the Patriots this offseason from the Rams, Packers, and Browns, who play Sunday: