Garrett Richards Rumors: Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have bolstered their pitching staff.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox and veteran pitcher Garrett Richards reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million. Speier is reporting that the deal has an option for 2022.

Reports Friday indicated talks were heating up between the two sides Friday, while Speier noted earlier Saturday that things were getting close to the finish line.

Richards is coming off a modestly successful season with the San Diego Padres, his first full campaign since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018.

Used most often as a starter throughout his career, Richards is similar to another new Sox pitcher Matt Andriese in that he can serve as a swingman of sorts.