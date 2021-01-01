Georgia Vs. Cincinnati Live Stream: Watch Peach Bowl Online, On TV

The Peach Bowl offers one of the most intriguing matchups of this year’s college football bowl season.

The undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats will square off with the 7-2 Georgia Bulldogs, who have won three straight entering this matchup. USC transfer JT Daniels has steadied the ship for Georgia and has been a huge factor in the Bulldogs playing their best football of the season.

Can Georgia cap its season with an upset, or will Cincinnati finish its campaign a perfect 10-0? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the 2020 Peach Bowl online and on TV:

When: Friday, Jan. 1 at noon ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images