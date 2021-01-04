Giants Players Were Not Happy When Eagles Pulled Jalen Hurts Vs. Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles had nothing to play for Sunday night against the Washington Football Team.

Well, except for the New York Giants.

The Eagles could’ve propelled the Giants to the playoffs if Philadelphia beat Washington on “Sunday Night Football.” Instead, it was Washington who won 20-14, claimed the NFC East and earned a playoff berth.

That alone probably wouldn’t have prompted much of a reaction on social media, but the way the Eagles lost caused multiple Giants players to express their frustration.

It came after Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson pulled starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of a three-point game. Instead, third-stringer Nate Sudfeld entered the game, threw an interception on his second pass, fumbled the ball on the next possession and essentially helped Washington win.