Hailie Deegan Receives NASCAR Punishment For Using Slur

NASCAR has made its decision on a punishment for Hailie Deegan.

Deegan, a 19-year-old rising star in NASCAR, was heard over the weekend using the r-word during a Twitch stream of an iRacing virtual race. “Oh! Hey!” Deegan said after another driver seemingly nudged her virtual car. “Who’s the r***** behind me?! Don’t do that, please.”

Deegan since has apologized for her words, which prompted significant backlash in the motorsports community. NASCAR on Monday ruled that she is required to complete sensitivity training before the start of the 2021 season.

NASCAR requires Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training: https://t.co/vJJDuOVUCo pic.twitter.com/XVDcZeAbqe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 11, 2021

Here’s the apology Deegan issued, in case you missed it:

Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch. It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it. There’s no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans.

Deegan is slated to compete full-time this season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. It will be her first season as a full-time driver on a NASCAR National Series.

Deegan will drive for David Gilliland Racing, with whom she debuted last October at Kansas Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images