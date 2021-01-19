Hall Of Fame Pitcher, Dodgers Legend Don Sutton Dead At Age 75

Don Sutton has died at the age of 75.

The Los Angeles Dodgers legend was inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998. The organization retired his No. 20 the same year.

His son, Daron, made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

“Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night,” Daron Sutton tweeted. “He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect … and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace.”

Sutton pitched 23 seasons in the big leagues including 16 years with the Dodgers. He was a four-time Major League Baseball All-Star and was the league’s ERA leader in 1980.

Sutton tallied 324 wins in his career, which included stops with the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics and then-California Angels. He struck out 3,574 batters, which remains seventh all-time.