Has Sam Darnold Played His Final Game For Jets? QB Gives Blunt Response

The New York Jets have a big decision to make this offseason, and Sam Darnold is at the center of it.

Since the Jets won’t have the top pick in the 2021 draft, they likely won’t be able to land Trevor Lawrence. However, they should have their pick of the other top signal-callers, including Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

But it wasn’t all that long ago New York used a high draft pick on Darnold, who has struggled mightily in his young career. Maybe he just isn’t able to hack it in the NFL, or maybe he is the victim of a downright bad situation with the Jets.

The Jets reportedly will either trade their first-round pick or Darnold, but don’t plan on keeping both.

So, naturally, Darnold was asked about his future following New York’s loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Sam Darnold just said, "I'm not sure" when he was asked if he played his last game as the Jets QB. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 3, 2021

Ironically, the Patriots are considered a good landing spot for Darnold, though it seems unlikely the Jets would trade him to a division rival and run the risk of him finding his form and carving them up.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images