Heat Rule Out Eight Players Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game Against 76ers

Will the Miami Heat have enough players to compete against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday?

That’s the big question Monday after the Heat listed eight players on its injury report due to health and safety protocols.

The following players have been ruled out:

Bam Adebayo (C)

Avery Bradley (G)

Jimmy Butler (F)

Goran Dragic (G)

Maurice Harkless (F)

Udonis Haslem (F)

Kenrick Nunn (G)

KZ Okpala (F)

Meyers Leonard is questionable with a shoulder strain. Kelly Olynyk (groin contusion) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.