Heat Use Specially-Trained Dogs To Screen Incoming Fans For COVID-19

The Miami Heat are doing something pretty innovative in terms of protecting attendees at home games from COVID-19.

The team has hired a crew of dogs to help screen incoming fans for COVID-19 as the doors to AmericanAirlines Arena reopen at limited capacity. And the pups do it all with just their sense of smell.

Seriously.

Fans will enter a designated area where they’ll be checked by the dog before entering the game. Fans will be denied entry if the dog signals them by sitting.

Take a look, via Heat director of business communications Lorenzo Butler: