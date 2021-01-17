Heated Tyreek Hill Spotted Shoving Chiefs Wide Receivers Coach On Sideline

There likely weren’t many happy campers on the Chiefs sideline following Kansas City’s second drive of the third quarter Sunday.

Tyreek Hill might have been the most frustrated of the bunch.

The Chiefs were forced to settle for a 33-yard field goal following an 11-play, 5:05 drive against the Cleveland Browns that swelled the home team’s lead to 22-10. Before the CBS broadcast completely shifted to commercial following Harrison Butker’s successful kick, cameras spotted a furious Hill shoving Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis.

You can watch the sequence here.

Hill apparently believed he was open on Kansas City’s third-down play prior to the field goal, though Chad Henne settled for a 5-yard pass to Travis Kelce that left the Chiefs short of the first-down marker. It was Henne’s fourth play of the game after replacing Patrick Mahomes, who sustained a concussion on a rushing attempt.

Mahomes officially was ruled out for the remainder of the game not long after entering concussion protocol.

