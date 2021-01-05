Heisman Trophy Live Stream: Watch Virtual Ceremony Online

The Heisman Trophy, college football’s highest individual honor ,will be handed out Tuesday night.

The award trust is set to welcome in the 80th member of the prestigious fraternity. This year’s Heisman finalists for the award include two players from Alabama — wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones — as well as Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Florida signal-caller Kyle Trask.

Smith is viewed by many as the frontrunner. The Heisman Trophy only has been award to one non-quarterback since 2010.

Here’s how to watch the ceremony online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports Images