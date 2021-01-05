Here Were Bruins Lines, Defensive Pairings On Training Camp Day 2

We’re getting a firmer look at the Boston Bruins’ lines and defensive pairings.

Of course, we’re only two days into training camp. However, with the quick start to the season, there’s not a whole lot of time for experimentation with the lineup beyond a reasonable level in the abbreviated camp.

So we’ll make what we can of the information we do have.

For the second day in a row, Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo skated together on a pairing, while Charlie McAvoy was with Jeremy Lauzon.

The middle six of Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith remained in tact. However, the fourth line consisted of Trent Frederic, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner.

Jack Studnicka remained on the first line with Patrice Bergeron, but they had a new linemate. Anders Bjork moved up from the Kuraly-Wagner line to skate on the top unit’s left wing, with Brad Marchand taking part in the early session. Marchand skated with the makeshift group of Greg McKegg and Robert Lantosi.

Boston’s season opener is set for Jan. 14th, so these very well might not be the Bruins lines we’ll see in just over a week. However, there are trends beginning to build early on.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Penhollow/The Boston Bruins