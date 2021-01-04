Here’s NFL Playoff Picture, Wild Card Schedule After Week 17 Completion

The 2020 NFL playoff picture has been determined, and an expanded Wild Card schedule has been revealed.

The Washington Football Team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” to win the NFC East, claim the conference’s No. 4 seed and ultimately rounding out the league’s postseason standings.

Take a look:

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

4. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

5. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

6. Cleveland Browns (11-5)

7. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

2. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

3. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

4. Washington Football Team (7-9)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

6. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

7. Chicago Bears (8-8)

Additionally, we learned during Sunday night’s game what next weekend will include. There will three games held Saturday and three more held Sunday.

The seven-team playoff picture, as you may recall, means only team from each conference — Chiefs and Packers — will have a first-round bye after earning their respective No. 1 overall seeds. The other six teams from each conference will play Wild Card weekend.

Here’s the schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 9

No. 7 Colts at No. 2 Bills, 1:05 p.m. ET

No. 6 Rams at No. 3 Seahawks, 4:40 p.m. ET

No. 5 Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington, 8:15 p.m ET

Sunday, Jan. 10

No. 5 Ravens at No. 4 Titans, 1:05 p.m. ET

No. 7 Bears at No. 2 Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET

No. 6 Browns at No. 3 Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET

The divisional playoff schedule will be announced once wild card games have been completed, but it’s sure to be both an entertaining weekend and road to Super Bowl LV.

