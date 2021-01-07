Hockey East Clashes, ACC Basketball Doubleheader Headline College Sports Weekend On NESN Networks

2021 has started with a flurry of college-sports events that are bound to thrill fans.

The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team will test its mettle Friday in a mouth-watering clash with No. 2 Boston College. This showdown is one of six men’s and women’s Hockey East games NESN networks will air this weekend.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

NESN+ also has a men’s ACC basketball doubleheader in store for Saturday, as Miami will visit N.C. State, followed by a No. 25 Florida State’s trip to Pittsburgh.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Thursday, Jan. 7

noon — Women’s CAA Basketball: Hofstra at Northeastern (NESN)

8 p.m. — Women’s ACC basketball: No. 3 N.C. State at Virginia Tech (NESN+)

Friday, Jan. 8

2 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Merrimack at No. 8 Boston College (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: New Hampshire at No. 3 Northeastern (NESN)

6 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 16 Providence at Boston University (NESN+)

8 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: New Hampshire at No. 2 Boston College (NESN)

Saturday, Jan. 9

Noon — Men’s CAA Basketball: Hofstra at Northeastern (NESN)

Noon — Men’s ACC basketball: Miami at N.C. State (NESN+)

2 p.m. — Men’s ACC basketball: No. 25 Florida State at Pittsburgh (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: UConn at No. 14 Northeastern (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Boston University at No. 16 Providence (NESN+)

Sunday, Jan. 10

Noon — Women’s ACC Basketball: Miami at North Carolina (NESN)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

Thumbnail photo via NESN