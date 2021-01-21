Hockey East Women, ACC Basketball Headline Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

The women’s hockey teams of Vermont and Boston College will be in the spotlight this weekend.

Vermont will face No. 8 Boston College twice in the coming days in Chestnut Hill, as the featured matchup in NESN Networks’ weekend slate of college sports. Friday’s showdown between No. 7 Providence and No. 4 Northeastern also will command hockey fans’ attention.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

As the college basketball season heats up, ACC men’s basketball fans should be sure to watch No. 16 Virginia Tech’s trip to Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Thursday, Jan. 21

7 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (NESN+)

Friday, Jan. 22

3:30 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Maine at Boston University (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — Hockey East Women: No. 7 Providence at No. 4 Northeastern (NESN+)

Saturday, Jan. 23

Noon — CAA men’s basketball: James Madison at Northeastern (NESN)

Noon — ACC men’s basketball: No. 16 Virginia Tech at Syracuse (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: No. 18 Providence at No. 8 UMass (NESN+)



Sunday, Jan. 24

Noon — CAA men’s basketball: James Madison at Northeastern (NESN+)

1 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Pittsburgh at Boston College (NESN)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Women: Vermont at No. 8 Boston College (NESN)

Monday, Jan. 25

3 p.m. — Hockey East Women: Vermont at No. 8 Boston College (NESN)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

Thumbnail photo via NESN