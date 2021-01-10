Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest NBA Player To Record Triple-Double

Ball is 19 years and 140 days old

LaMelo Ball has impressed early in his NBA career thus far, and the Charlotte Hornets rookie went off on Saturday.

In his team’s 115-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Ball lit up the stat sheet scoring 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

That makes him the youngest first-year player to score a triple-double in NBA history at 19 years old. He broke the record previously held by Markelle Fultz, who at the time was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The milestone comes a little over three years after his older brother, Lonzo Ball, broke LeBron James’ record for the youngest player in NBA history with a triple-double.

