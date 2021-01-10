Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest NBA Player To Record Triple-Double

LaMelo Ball has impressed early in his NBA career thus far, and the Charlotte Hornets rookie went off on Saturday.

In his team’s 115-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Ball lit up the stat sheet scoring 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

That makes him the youngest first-year player to score a triple-double in NBA history at 19 years old. He broke the record previously held by Markelle Fultz, who at the time was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The milestone comes a little over three years after his older brother, Lonzo Ball, broke LeBron James’ record for the youngest player in NBA history with a triple-double.

