How 2021 NFL Draft Order Looks After League’s Regular Season Concludes

The NFL is just getting good for fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and others. Then again, those cheering on the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and even Dallas Cowboys are quickly changing their outlook.

It happens every season as fans who root for non-playoff teams transition to a new mindset after Week 17.

It’s known as the “There’s Always Next Year” mentality. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at the order of the 2021 NFL Draft as next year is just around the corner.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars 1-15

2. New York Jets 2-14

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)

4. Atlanta Falcons 4-12

5. Cincinnati Bengals 4-11-1

6. Philadelphia Eagles 4-11-1

7. Detroit Lions 5-11

8. Carolina Panthers 5-11

9. Denver Broncos 5-11

10. Dallas Cowboys 6-10

11. New York Giants 6-10

12. San Francisco 49ers 6-10

13. Los Angeles Chargers 7-9

14. Minnesota Vikings 7-9

15. New England Patriots 7-9

16. Arizona Cardinals 8-8

17. Las Vegas Raiders 8-8

18. Miami Dolphins 10-6

The 2021 NFL Draft will begin April 29 with the even set to be held in Cleveland, home of the wild-card earning Browns.