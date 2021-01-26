How Brett Favre Took Aaron Rodgers’ Cryptic Comments About NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers turned the football world on its head with a noteworthy soundbite Sunday, following the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers’ predecessor in Green Bay, however, isn’t paying much mind to the Packers quarterback’s remarks.

Following Green Bay’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field, Rodgers noted his future is “uncertain.” The likely 2020 NFL MVP isn’t bound for the open market this spring, however. He’s under contract with the Packers for three more seasons.

But while football fans and media members alike are having a field day theorizing where Rodgers could be playing next season, Brett Favre is choosing to pour some cold water on the developing situation.

“I wouldn’t pay much attention to it,” Favre on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “I think frustration, disappointment, hurt, pain, all were in that soundbite. Look, there’s no way the Packers would do anything to jeopardize losing Aaron (Rodgers), unless Aaron just chooses to retire, which I would be shocked.

“The guy’s playing better now than he’s ever played, and without him, you certainly wouldn’t have been even close to where you were (Sunday). And I think the same will go for next year, and really the next few years, if he chooses to play. I wouldn’t pay much attention to what he said. I’ve been there. It’s so — I mean, it hurts. It’s painful. The last thing you want to do is think about next year, because you just had a major disappointment, and that’s what you’re hearing in that soundbite.”

Favre is approaching Rodgers’ comments from the Packers’ viewpoint. But as we’re starting to see across nearly every professional sport, the players hold all the cards. Just look at Deshaun Watson, who likely will successfully force his way out of Houston. If Rodgers truly wants to move on from the Packers, he’d probably get his way.

Thus far we have no real indication Rodgers is itching to depart the only NFL home he’s ever known. But it nonetheless appears to be a matter worth monitoring over the offseason, despite what Favre says.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images