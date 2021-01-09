How Kemba Walker Impacted Celtics’ Win Without Playing Vs. Wizards

The Celtics dominated much of their game against the Wizards on Friday night. Until the fourth quarter, that is.

Boston watched Washington erase a 28-point deficit to four points, making the game a little too close for comfort.

Brad Stevens called a timeout to regroup his team, but it wasn’t the head coach who was taking over the huddle. It was Kemba Walker.

Walker has yet to play this season after he underwent a knee procedure, but that didn’t stop him from telling the Celtics to get it together.

It worked, as Boston went on to win 116-107 at TD Garden.

After the game, Stevens spoke highly of Walker’s impact.

“I can’t say enough good things about Kemba. Even when he doesn’t play he has a big impact on us,” he said on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Totally wants to win. He’s got a way about himself that breeds confidence in everyone around him.

“Even in the bubble, when he wasn’t feeling good physically, he never shows that. He just builds others up.”

It appears the C’s soon will have Walker’s leadership back in uniform. Boston announced the guard was cleared to workout with his team.

