How Patriots Depth Chart Stacks Up Removing 2021 Free Agents

The state of the New England Patriots’ current roster is not pretty.

The Patriots need a lot of work as they head into the 2021 offseason with 46 players hitting some form of free agency.

To illustrate this, we put together a depth chart only made up of players signed for the 2021 season. It’s rough in some spots (quarterback, for one) and actually better than what New England put out on the field this season in others (linebacker and safety don’t look too bad).

The good news is the Patriots could have as much as $84 million in cap space if the salary cap doesn’t drop (and around $62 million if it does).

That cap space could diminish quickly if the Patriots spend big at quarterback and wide receiver, but there should be enough to go around to fix this roster.