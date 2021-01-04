How Patriots Depth Chart Stacks Up Removing 2021 Free Agents

The state of the New England Patriots’ current roster is not pretty.
The Patriots need a lot of work as they head into the 2021 offseason with 46 players hitting some form of free agency.
To illustrate this, we put together a depth chart only made up of players signed for the 2021 season. It’s rough in some spots (quarterback, for one) and actually better than what New England put out on the field this season in others (linebacker and safety don’t look too bad).
The good news is the Patriots could have as much as $84 million in cap space if the salary cap doesn’t drop (and around $62 million if it does).
That cap space could diminish quickly if the Patriots spend big at quarterback and wide receiver, but there should be enough to go around to fix this roster.
Here’s how the Patriots’ depth chart stacks up taking out impending free agents:
UFA: unrestricted free agent
RFA: restricted free agent
ERFA: exclusive-rights free agent
QUARTERBACK
Jarrett Stidham
UFAs: Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer
Potential future signing: Jake Dolegala
RUNNING BACK
Damien Harris
Sony Michel
J.J. Taylor
Brandon Bolden
UFAs: James White, Rex Burkhead
FULLBACK
Danny Vitale
ERFA: Jakob Johnson
WIDE RECEIVER
Jakobi Meyers
Julian Edelman
N’Keal Harry
Gunner Olszewski
Marqise Lee
UFAs: Damiere Byrd, Donte Moncrief
ERFA: Quincy Adeboyejo
Potential future signings: Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber
TIGHT END
Matt LaCosse
Ryan Izzo
Devin Asiasi
Dalton Keene
Potential future signing: Jake Burt
OFFENSIVE LINE
Isaiah Wynn
Michael Onwenu
Shaq Mason
Marcus Cannon
Justin Herron
Korey Cunningham
Najee Toran
Yodny Cajuste
UFAs: Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Jermaine Eluemunor, James Ferentz, Marcus Martin
Potential future signings: Caleb Benenoch, Ross Reynolds, Jordan Steckler
DEFENSIVE LINE
Byron Cowart
Akeem Spence
Beau Allen
Tashawn Bower
Michael Barnett
UFAs: Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Deatrich Wise, Carl Davis
Potential future signings: Isaiah Mack, Bill Murray, Nick Thurman
LINEBACKER
Dont’a Hightower
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Chase Winovich
Josh Uche
Terez Hall
Anfernee Jennings
UFAs: John Simon, Shilique Calhoun, Brandon Copeland
ERFAs: Rashod Berry, Cassh Maluia
Potential future signing: Michael Pinckney
CORNERBACK
Stephon Gilmore
Jonathan Jones
Joejuan Williams
Myles Bryant
UFA: Jason McCourty
RFAs: JC Jackson, Dee Virgin
ERFA: Mike Jackson Sr.,
Potential future signing: D’Angelo Ross
SAFETY
Devin McCourty
Patrick Chung
Adrian Phillips
Kyle Dugger
UFA: Terrence Brooks
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Jake Bailey
LS Joe Cardona
Brandon King
UFAs: K Nick Folk, Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel, Cody Davis
Potential future signings: Roberto Aguayo, Justin Rohrwasser