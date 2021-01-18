How Peter King Believes Texans Could Fix Deshaun Watson Issue

Everything we’ve recently heard about Deshaun Watson suggests the star quarterback’s relationship with the Texans is fractured beyond repair.

But perhaps there’s one way Houston can make Watson happy and thus keep him with the organization for the forseeable future.

Some of Watson’s current frustration reportedly is due to the Texans not consulting him before hiring Nick Caserio as the franchise’s new general manager. Peter King thinks Houston could right this wrong by hiring Watson’s reported preference for the team’s next head coach.

“I think there’s one way to get the Texans out of this Deshaun Watson mess: hire Eric Bieniemy,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports. “If the Texans don’t make peace with Watson, they deserve to have a crowd of 0 at the home opener next year.”

As of Monday morning, five of the seven head-coaching vacancies have been filled. None, somehow, by Bieniemy, who’s called the shots for the league’s most prolific offense of the past three seasons. The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator was granted a handful of interviews over the past week-plus, but none of those teams elected to move forward with him.

The Texans hiring Bieniemy would make sense for plenty of reasons. Watson appears to be a big fan, and Bieniemy has a wealth of experience working with a dual-threat quarterback who boasts a vast skill set. Watson’s supporting cast needs to be improved, but Bieniemy likely would be able to get the most out of the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Of course, Bieniemy would need to want the job in order for this partnership to come to fruition. And given how messy the situation in Houston appears to be, maybe Bieniemy would prefer another go-around in Kansas City while he waits for a better opportunity.

