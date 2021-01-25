How Rare Is Red Sox-Yankees Trade? Adding Context To Adam Ottavino Deal

It’s ironic that as we continue to navigate a divisive period in American history, two bitter rivals — the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees — were able to put aside their differences and help each other out.

The Red Sox on Monday acquired reliever Adam Ottavino and pitching prospect Frank German from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The trade makes sense for both sides: The Red Sox, in need of pitching depth, land a late-inning arm with a solid track record, as well as an intriguing minor-league hurler on the cusp of reaching the majors. The Yankees shed salary and create roster space while looking to stay below the $210 million luxury tax threshold for 2021.

Still, it’s surprising to see the American League East foes complete a deal, as they hardly ever conduct business together. The two big-market franchises usually are locked in an arms race, oftentimes competing for the same resources.

So, just how rare is a swap between the Red Sox and Yankees?