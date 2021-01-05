How To Help Travis Roy Foundation Reach Fundraising Milestone In 25th Anniversary Year

Travis Roy’s mission lives on through the foundation which bears his name.

Boston University has partnered with the Travis Roy Foundation to raise awareness and funds to help those suffering from the effects of spinal-cord injuries, and NESN also has joined the effort. Prior to and during Friday’s Providence-BU men’s Hockey East game, NESN+ will air segments on Roy and his work.

Viewers and others who want to assist the Travis Roy Foundation can do so by purchasing T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts bearing the BU and TRF logos on this page page on the BSN Sports website.

Roy’s BU hockey career ended in 1995 after just 11 seconds when an on-ice accident paralyzed him from the neck down. However, his courage in the face of adversity and commitment to helping others suffering from the effects of spinal-cord injuries inspired many at BU, in the wider hockey community and beyond.

Roy died in October, but his work continues. The Travis Roy Foundation has helped 2000-plus individuals in the United States live with greater independence and dignity and hopes to boos that number to 2,500 in this 25th anniversary year of TRF’s operation.

