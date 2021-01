They’ve got a new look, but when it comes to passion and excitement, the Boston Bruins still are second to none.

NESN presents the 2021 Bruins season like never before, with the same great broadcasting team of Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, a new and improved studio for pregame, intermission and postgame coverage, and award-winning feature programming and NESN.com coverage of the Black and Gold.

Here’s how to catch the Bruins on NESN all season long:

Don’t have NESN? Here’s how to get it.

Check out NESN's new studio! NESN Unveils Brand-New Studio Optimized For 4K Viewing

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images