Is This Andre Drummond Sequence The Worst Offensive Possession In NBA History?

Andre Drummond is not a bad basketball player.
But good gracious he might’ve been responsible for the single worst offensive possession in NBA history Thursday night.
In the fourth quarter of a tight game, Drummond received the ball at the 3-point line (the first problem). Knowing who they were defending, the Grizzlies slacked off and gave Drummond a ton of room from just inside the arc.
Drummond responded by standing there for way too long before, um, driving to the net and delivering a downright appalling attempt at a layup.
Let’s check the tape.
Woof!
The Cavs did end up winning 94-90 to climb to 5-4 on the season, and Drummond, to his credit, finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.
But it clearly wasn’t without a pretty big bump on the way.