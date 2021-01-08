Is This Andre Drummond Sequence The Worst Offensive Possession In NBA History?

Andre Drummond is not a bad basketball player.

But good gracious he might’ve been responsible for the single worst offensive possession in NBA history Thursday night.

In the fourth quarter of a tight game, Drummond received the ball at the 3-point line (the first problem). Knowing who they were defending, the Grizzlies slacked off and gave Drummond a ton of room from just inside the arc.

Drummond responded by standing there for way too long before, um, driving to the net and delivering a downright appalling attempt at a layup.

Let’s check the tape.

Andre Drummond wyd? 😅 pic.twitter.com/w57I05IjPH — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 8, 2021

Woof!

The Cavs did end up winning 94-90 to climb to 5-4 on the season, and Drummond, to his credit, finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

But it clearly wasn’t without a pretty big bump on the way.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images