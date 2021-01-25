J.J. Watt Salutes Tom Brady For ‘Absurd’ Career With Bucs Headed To Super Bowl

Even NFL superstars are wowed by what Tom Brady continues to accomplish.

After Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt marveled at the 43-year-old quarterback.

“Just absurd what Tom Brady has accomplished in his career,” Watt wrote on Twitter. “Undisputed greatest of all time. Not even remotely debatable. Unreal.”

Just absurd what Tom Brady has accomplished in his career.



Undisputed greatest of all time.



Not even remotely debatable.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/eaqgW2dEyb — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2021

Watt has witnessed that greatness firsthand. The Houston Texans defensive end is winless in eight career matchups against Brady’s teams, including two in the playoffs.

Brady, who signed with the Bucs last offseason after 20 years with the New England Patriots, clinched his 10th Super Bowl appearance Sunday. Other than the Patriots, no NFL franchise has appeared in more than eight Super Bowls.

Many of Brady’s former New England teammates also took to Twitter to salute the QB.

Happy for @TomBrady 🐐 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 24, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK