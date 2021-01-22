J.T. Realmuto Rumors: MLB Insider Pinpoints Likely Landing Spot

For months, we’ve been preparing for Major League Baseball’s top catcher, J.T. Realmuto, to play somewhere else.

Turns out, he might be staying put.

Just reading between the lines, it always has seemed like the Philadelphia Phillies were the only team in on the backstop wire-to-wire. Even still, Realmuto could sign elsewhere in free agency.

So, how will the situation shake out?

In the opinion of MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, Realmuto simply re-signing with Philadelphia seems to be the most likely outcome.

“The Phillies appear close enough that a final push will get the job done,” Feinsand wrote Thursday. “Given the improvements throughout the rest of the NL East this offseason, retaining Realmuto would be a big step for the Phillies in terms of staying competitive. This feels like a deal that should — and ultimately will — get completed.”

Feinsand notes the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels had been the two most likely alternative landing spots. However, the Mets signed James McCann, while the Angels inked Kurt Suzuki to a contract.

In other words, there might not be another team out there that has the need for a catcher and is willing to pay top dollar for Realmuto. Details about Philly’s offer to the 29-year-old have trickled out recently, and it sounds like with a bit more negotiating, things will get done.

