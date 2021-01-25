Red Sox ‘Continue To Stay In Touch’ With Jackie Bradley Jr. In Offseason

Jackie Bradley Jr. has been involved in his fair share of rumors as he weighs his options as a free agent.

But the Boston Red Sox still appear to be in the mix.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom confirmed Monday the team still is in communication with Bradley. He said the team’s communication with the centerfielder has remained the same throughout the offseason.

“We continue to stay in touch with him,” Bloom told reporters Monday during a video press conference, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “… I expect we’ll continue to until his free agency resolves.”

Bradley wrapped up his eighth season with the Red Sox in September, during which he averaged .283 at the plate, hit seven home runs and drove in 22 runs. (The campaign, as you likely remember, was abbreviated due to COVID-19.)