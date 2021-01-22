Jackie Bradley Jr. Rumors: Red Sox Among Five Teams ‘Monitoring’ CF

With George Springer now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, Jackie Bradley Jr.’s market should begin heating up.

The longtime Boston Red Sox center fielder is a free agent for the first time in his career, and he hit the market as arguably the best player at his position after Springer.

The Red Sox have not closed the door on bringing him back, and it appears there are a number of teams “monitoring” Bradley, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Mets have JBJ on their radar. At least 5 teams still monitoring CF: Phils, Red Sox, Astros and Rockies. It’s a pretty thin group now. Pillar is the next best option with Almora, Marisnick among others. Mets would prefer a righty hitter but JBJ would give them a very strong OF. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 22, 2021

Bradley is one of, if not the best defensive center fielders in the game. And though he historically has been a streaky offensive player, he’s coming off a solid season at the dish. The 30-year-old his .283 with seven homers and 22 RBIs last season.

