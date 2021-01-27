Jake Bailey Posts Instagram Sharing Excitement Ahead Of Virtual NFL Pro Bowl

Jake Bailey was among the most impactful players this season for the New England Patriots, and perhaps one specific souvenir best depicts his season-long production.

The Patriots’ second-year punter took to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase his NFL Pro Bowl jersey ahead of the league’s event, which will be held virtually. Bailey shared his excitement in the caption, as well.

“I grew up watching this game. It is unbelievable that I now have my own pro bowl jersey. I could not have done this without my teammates! Go pats!!,” Bailey wrote.

Check it out:

Fellow special teamer Matthew Slater and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (who also posted his jersey) are the three New England representatives this year. Unlike both of his teammates, however, it was Bailey’s first time selected to the league’s all-star game.

Unfortunately for Bailey and the other first-time honorees, this year’s game has been replaced by a series of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But we’re fairly confident the 23-year-old Bailey, who also was named a First Team All-Pro, will be back to experience the real thing.

