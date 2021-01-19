Jake DeBrusk Explains Bruins’ Mindset On Even-Strength Scoring Woes

Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins know there is one thing on the forefront of everyone’s minds: Even-strength scoring.

It seems to be on theirs, too.

“We’re obviously focused on it,” DeBrusk told reporters after the Bruins’ 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s obviously what everyone is talking about — production five on five. So, it’s one of those things that we’re very aware of, but at the same time we have confidence in our group.”

Boston has scored four goals in their first three games, but have needed their special teams to provide the offensive lift. And special teams — notably 13-for-13 on the penalty kill this season — have done just that.

Now, obviously, starting the season with All-Star forward David Pastrnak out of the lineup, coupled with the latest injury to Ondrej Kase has tested the Bruins depth. DeBrusk, though, remains confident in the group and knows it’s just a matter of time until the B’s are back to lighting the lamp in all phases.

“I think we’re really stacked up front,” DeBrusk said. “Obviously, with no preseason, you can pretty much use any excuse you want, but we know what we need to do. It’s just a matter of going out and executing and it sounds easier than what it is, obviously, but we have faith in this room.”

The 1-1-1 Bruins return to home ice Thursday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.

