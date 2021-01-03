Jakobi Meyers Made This Google Search After Converting To Wide Receiver

While the Patriots’ 2020 season largely was filled with disappointment, there were a handful of bright spots.

Among them was second-year wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers entered Week 17 with 53 catches for 661 yards on the campaign over 13 games played. The 24-year-old quickly became Cam Newton’s favorite target and elevated his game once Julian Edelman was forced out of action due to injury.

Meyers’ mini breakout season is even more impressive when you consider he switched positions five years ago. He was recruited as a quarterback out of high school before shifting to wide receiver during his freshman season at North Carolina State. Upon the adjustment, Meyers took to Google with a rather straightforward inquiry.

Jakobi Meyers told CBS that when he was converting to WR, he googled "big receivers who are slow who run good routes" and Keenan Allen came up. So, Meyers watched Allen. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 3, 2021

If Meyers can become even half of the player Allen is, it would be a major win for the Patriots, who signed the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout as an undrafted free agent in 2019.