Jakobi Meyers Made This Google Search After Converting To Wide Receiver

While the Patriots’ 2020 season largely was filled with disappointment, there were a handful of bright spots.
Among them was second-year wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers entered Week 17 with 53 catches for 661 yards on the campaign over 13 games played. The 24-year-old quickly became Cam Newton’s favorite target and elevated his game once Julian Edelman was forced out of action due to injury.
Meyers’ mini breakout season is even more impressive when you consider he switched positions five years ago. He was recruited as a quarterback out of high school before shifting to wide receiver during his freshman season at North Carolina State. Upon the adjustment, Meyers took to Google with a rather straightforward inquiry.
If Meyers can become even half of the player Allen is, it would be a major win for the Patriots, who signed the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
Meyers surely could benefit from a “normal” preseason and training camp next spring and summer. Given the current state of the Patriots’ receiving corps, he’ll likely have the opportunity to earn one of the top spots on the WR depth chart heading into the 2021 campaign.