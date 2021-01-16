James Harden Available For Nets Debut With Trade Reportedly Complete

It looks like something was holding Brooklyn up from debuting James Harden in a Nets jersey.
So the team reportedly expedited the process a little.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the four-team blockbuster trade centered around Harden that also included Victor Oladipo, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen is complete.
Per the report, Brooklyn may have had to sweeten the pot a little more for the Indiana Pacers.
But with the deal done, Harden finally is eligible to play, and the team has listed him as available against the Orlando Magic.
And so it officially begins with the new Brooklyn big three.
Well — almost, considering Kyrie Irving isn’t yet allowed to return to action for the nets.