James Harden Available For Nets Debut With Trade Reportedly Complete

It looks like something was holding Brooklyn up from debuting James Harden in a Nets jersey.

So the team reportedly expedited the process a little.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the four-team blockbuster trade centered around Harden that also included Victor Oladipo, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen is complete.

Per the report, Brooklyn may have had to sweeten the pot a little more for the Indiana Pacers.

A 2024 second-round pick via Cleveland — originally sent to Brooklyn — is now being sent to Indiana, sources said. https://t.co/kJcDd76rFs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2021

But with the deal done, Harden finally is eligible to play, and the team has listed him as available against the Orlando Magic.

And so it officially begins with the new Brooklyn big three.

Well — almost, considering Kyrie Irving isn’t yet allowed to return to action for the nets.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images